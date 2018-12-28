Man remains in hospital after being shot by carjacker in Palmetto Bay

PALMETTO BAY, Fla. - A South Florida couple are lucky to be alive after pursuing a man who stole their truck, authorities said.

While their truck was recovered, the husband was wounded, their car was struck by bullets and police are still searching for the shooter.

Yoleyvis Lopez told Local 10 News Friday that her husband, Delvys Rodriguez, is doing much better after being shot following a chain of unfortunate events that began at her home on Southwest 166th Street near 99th Avenue in Palmetto Bay.

Lopez said she didn't know exactly where her husband was shot, but said he was hit somewhere on the side of his torso.

She said he remains at the hospital Friday, but is doing fine.

Investigators said the shooting and carjacking started around 7 p.m. Thursday when Lopez and Rodriguez pulled into their driveway after going shopping.

Police said the couple left the keys in the ignition as they unloaded their purchases from their white Dodge Ram.

That's when a stranger got into the truck and drove away, detectives said.

Authorities said the couple called police and then took matters into their own hands.

Police said the two jumped in their other vehicle -- a white Honda Accord -- and began following the carjacker.

During the pursuit, their car was riddled with bullets, one of which struck Rodriguez.

"When someone decides to take action after being the victim of a crime, you have to be very careful and think twice before you do this. We strongly recommend that you don’t do this," Miami-Dade police Detective Carlos Rosario said.

The stolen Dodge Ram was recovered moments later not far from the couple's home, but the search continues for the shooter.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.





