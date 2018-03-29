Man riding in SUV with FIU student killed by bridge collapse files lawsuit

From WPLG

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A man who survived the March 15 pedestrian bridge collapse near Florida International University's main campus has filed a lawsuit against the construction and engineering companies involved in the project.

FIU sophomore Richard Humble previously told reporters that fellow FIU student Alexa Duran, 18, was driving him back from a doctor's appointment when the bridge fell on top of Duran's SUV.

Duran was killed by the falling bridge.

According to the lawsuit filed Thursday, Humble was injured in the crash by being struck by portions of the bridge and vehicle, as well as by the body of Duran.

Richard Humble lawsuit against companies involved in FIU pedestrian bridge project

The lawsuit claims negligence against the companies who designed and built the pedestrian bridge that connected FIU's main campus with the city of Sweetwater, including FIGG Bridge Engineers and Munilla Construction Management, among others.

Humble is seeking damages to compensate for his injuries, "past and future pain and suffering, loss of the capacity for the enjoyment of life, aggravation of pre-existing conditions, rehabilitation expenses and past and future mental distress, which has manifested itself in physical injuries, including headaches, nausea, sleeplessness, debilitating phobias and ongoing nightmares," among other factors, the lawsuit stated.

Humble is being represented by attorney Stuart Grossman, of Grossman Roth Yaffa Cohen.

He is seeking a jury trial.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.