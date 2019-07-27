Man's affair with wife's 21-year-old niece ends with murder

HOMESTEAD, Fla. - Stephen Myers is married to Winnie Daniela Mendoza's aunt. The 44-year-old father told detectives he and the 21-year-old woman had been having an illicit affair for about two years when he killed her near the Homestead Air Reserve Base.

According to the Miami-Dade Police Department, Myers said he was jealous because he believed Mendoza had spent Thursday night away from her home near Homestead and he wanted to know where she had been.

Myers fatally shot her about 8:15 a.m., Friday, outside of her home at the corner of Southwest 152nd Avenue and Southwest 307th Street in the Leasure City neighborhood, police said. Relatives found the woman's body in the driveway.

"It's really unfortunate that this individual resorted to violence," said Miami-Dade Detective Alvaro Zabaleta, a spokesman for the department.

Authorities are holding Myers at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on Saturday without bond. Prosecutors are charging him with second-degree murder.

After shooting Mendoza several times, Myers drove back home, told his wife, Luisa Mendoza, that he had shot and killed her sister Yessenia Mendoza's daughter, police said.

Myers left his home. When detectives found and questioned him, he confessed, police said. Detectives have the gun they believe Myers used to kill Winnie Mendoza.

"We are living a horrible nightmare," Yessenia Mendoza said in Spanish on Friday.

Winnie Mendoza graduated from Keys Gate Charter School in Homestead in 2015. She was set to celebrate her 22nd birthday on Aug. 25th. She had aspirations to become a nurse and was working at a nearby Publix Supermarket's pharmacy.

Myers and Luisa Mendoza have two boys, police said. The large Mendoza family resides in Miami-Dade County and has roots in the agricultural city of Chinandega, Nicaragua. Her relatives in Chinandega are planning a 4 p.m. mass at the Rosary Chapel in her honor.

