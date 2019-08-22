After car plows into home, man wants Miami Gardens to prevent another accident

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - Rogers Harold was feeling lucky Thursday morning, but he doesn't know how long it's going to last, because drivers keep crashing into his Miami Gardens home.

He said he had feared a driver was going to end up in his living room, so he decided to get into the habit of parallel parking his car in front of his home to turn it into a protective barrier.

His decision paid off Wednesday afternoon. Harold said he was in the living room and had gotten up to check up on his dinner when he heard a loud crash. His worst fear had come true.

There was a crashed white Kia Forte in front of his home near the intersection of Northwest 179th Street and Northwest Ninth Avenue. The impact left a large aperture on the wall just feet away from his couch.

Harold's neighbors rushed to help the driver about 5:30 p.m.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel airlifted the injured driver to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center.

The driver struck Harold's car before plowing into the home. The impact flipped the Kia upside down, nearly blocking his front door. Harold said there have been two crashes there within the last two years, and he needs city officials to come up with a solution.

Harold wants the intersection to turn into a three-way stop, and he also wants to see the city install some speed bumps in the area.

