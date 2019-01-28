Man seen exposing, pleasuring himself in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Women in a southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood told Local 10 News they are walking in fear after several incidents have occurred involving a man committing lewd acts.

The incidents were reported at the Oasis condominiums and at Gables Point in the area of Southwest 67th Avenue and 48th Street.

In some cases, they said the man jumped out from behind dumpsters and exposed himself.

"He hopped the fence over where I live and, like, he's just stalking women, pretty much. And the first night they caught him, he was completely naked with a ski mask on -- butt naked," Roshanda Barrett said.

In the most recent case, the man was seen pleasuring himself on the patio of a home.

"He was hiding in someone's patio. He was exposing himself, and a resident walked in, closed the door, looked behind and saw him standing there," Joan Caron, of the Oasis Homeowners Association, said. "He finished what he was doing and, at that point, he just kind of leisurely walked away."

Miami-Dade police are aware of the cases and are now surveilling the area.

In the meantime, women in the area are arming themselves with stun guns, mace and whatever they can.

Anyone with information about the man's identity is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.