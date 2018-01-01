Man hit by train in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A man was seriously hurt Monday after he was hit by a freight train near Miami-Dade County's Amtrak train station, officials said.

Officials with Miami-Dade Fire-Rescue said the man was struck just before 1 p.m. inside the rail yard of the Amtrak station at Northwest 82nd Street and Northwest Seventh Avenue.

The rail yard area is fenced off and is off-limits to all but authorized personnel. Several "no trespassing" and "warning" signs are posted around the site.

He was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital. His condition was not disclosed.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.