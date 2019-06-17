Man severely beaten during home-invasion robbery

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A man was severely beaten during a home invasion robbery in northwest Miami-Dade County.

It happened about 10 a.m. Monday at the Sunshine Lakes apartments.

Police said a man was inside his apartment when several people forced their way inside, beat him and took off with his belongings.

Witnesses said they walked by shortly after the robbery and saw blood spatter on the floors of the home.

Crime scene tape surrounded the first-floor apartment unit. Police could be seen walking in and out collecting evidence and interviewing the victim, who remained inside the apartment.

An ambulance later arrived to take the man to a hospital.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

