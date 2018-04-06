Man shoots girlfriend's mother, mother's boyfriend at Homestead trailer park, police say

HOMESTEAD, Fla. - A 19-year-old man fatally shot his girlfriend's mother and the mother's boyfriend at a trailer park in Homestead, authorities said.

The shooting was reported Friday morning at Cocowalk Estates Homeowners at 220 NE 12th Ave.

Miami-Dade police identified the couple killed as Deborah Ramos-Arce, 35, and David Fluitt, 31, who have two sons together, who are 1 and 5.

Police said an argument ensued inside the mobile home and the suspect shot the victims.

Local 10 News reporter Carlos Suarez was told that the couple were arguing and Ramos-Arce's 17-year-old daughter and her boyfriend got involved, resulting in the boyfriend shooting the couple.

"I guess something happened with Deborah and him arguing this morning, and the guy came out of the room because he lived there too and he confronted my son," Gloria Fluitt said. "And my son is the type of person who will snap in a minute, and he shot him."

Police said four children were inside the home at the time, including the couple's children and two other of Fluitt's children from a previous relationship. The children range in age from 1 to 10.

None of the children were injured in the shooting, authorities said.

The suspect is being interviewed by detectives and he has not been arrested. His identity has not yet been released.

Gloria Fluitt admitted that her son had previously been violent in his relationship. Records confirm that David Fluitt was arrested last July on a battery charge, and a judge had ordered Fluitt to stay away from Ramos-Arce.

"I love you, because you're like my daughter and you have my grandkids, but if any abuse is going on, I would want you to leave," Gloria Fluitt said about Ramos-Arce. "I was in an abusive relationship, and I know what it's like for a man to be beating you."

It's unclear whether the 19-year-old man will face charges. His identity has not been released.

Florida Department of Children and Families spokeswoman Beatriz Lopez said in a statement that the couple's children are now in the custody of DCF.

"We are saddened by the death of two parents in our community and we continue to grieve with their families and loved ones," the statement read. "The children involved in this incident are now in our care and we will continue to provide a safe environment and grief counseling as they mourn the loss of their parents. We are working closely with their families and Miami-Dade Police Department to designate safe placement for these children."

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.