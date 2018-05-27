Man shot and killed in Miami Gardens, police say

MIAMI GARDENS - A man was shot and killed early Sunday in Miami Gardens, authorities said.

Karen Clarke, a spokeswoman for the City of Miami Gardens, said the man, who was not identified, was shot just before 1 a.m. near Northwest 39th Avenue and Northwest 188th Street.

Paramedics with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Miami Gardens Police Homicide Detective P. Valdes at 305-474-1454 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

