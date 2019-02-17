Man shot and killed while driving in northeast Miami-Dade, police say

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - A driver was shot and killed and his passenger was critically wounded early Saturday while driving along Miami Gardens Drive in northeast Miami-Dade County, authorities said.

Detective Alvaro Zabaleta, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade Police Department, said an unknown gunman opened fire on the driver's Nissan Rogue around 5:18 a.m. near Northwest Sixth Avenue.

The driver, who was not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. Paramedics transported the passenger to Aventura Hospital and Medical Center, where he is listed in critical condition.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

