Man shot in arm in Miami Gardens, police say

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - A man was shot in the arm Monday afternoon in Miami Gardens, authorities said.

The shooting was reported in the 4400 block of Northwest 200th Street.

Authorities said the victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe the shooter fled the scene in a black SUV.

No other details were immediately released.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

