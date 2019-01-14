Man shot in head after following robbers in northwest Miami-Dade, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A man was shot in the head earlier this month following an armed robbery in northwest Miami-Dade County, authorities said Monday.

The incident was reported shortly after 9 a.m. Jan 6 in the area of Northwest 30th Avenue and 76th Street.

Miami-Dade police said the 53-year-old Juan Mendoza was walking to his car and was approached by three men as he reached for a wallet on the ground.

Police said the thieves, one of whom was armed with an assault rifle, began to physically attack Mendoza.

Authorities said the robbers fled the scene in their vehicle with Mendoza's property.

Mendoza got back into his car and followed the robbers for several blocks.

Police said the robbers' vehicle then suddenly stopped in a residential neighborhood on Northwest 30th Avenue and 86th Street, at which time the armed robber fired at Mendoza, striking him in the head.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene and took Mendoza to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center, where he is listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information about the robbers’ identities is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.



