Man shot in drive-by shooting in northwest Miami-Dade, police say

MIAMI - A man was wounded late Wednesday in a drive-by shooting in northwest Miami-Dade County, authorities said.

A spokesman for the Miami-Dade County Police Department said two men in a pickup truck shot the victim around 10 p.m. near Northwest 179th Street and Northwest 68th Avenue.

The spokesman said officers believe the victim and the gunmen know each other.

Paramedics airlifted the man to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in Miami. His condition was not disclosed.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.

