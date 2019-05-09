Man shot, killed after opening front door of Miami Gardens home

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - A man was shot to death Wednesday night in Miami Gardens after opening the front door of his home, police said.

The fatal shooting occurred shortly before 11 p.m. at a home on Northwest 29th Avenue.

Miami Gardens police Detective Carolyn Frazer said the 33-year-old victim was shot after he answered a knock on the front door. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police haven't identified the victim, but family members identified him as Kenol Gibbons.

Detectives are still searching for the shooter.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call detectives at (305) 474-1710.

