MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - A man died in a shooting Sunday in Miami Gardens, according to the Miami Gardens Police Department.

A person drove into the plaza next to the Payday Loan along Northwest Second Avenue and Northwest 199th Street and shot the man, according to authorities.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and the suspect fled, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.

