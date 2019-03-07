Man shot near Bunche Park in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - A man was shot Thursday afternoon near Bunche Park in Miami Gardens, authorities confirmed.

According to a police spokesperson, a witness saw the victim lying near the park, in the area of Northwest 32nd Avenue and 151st Street, and called 911.

Police said the victim had been shot in the upper body -- possibly in the face.

No shell casings were found at the scene, so detectives believe the man was shot elsewhere and somehow ended up in the area he was found at.

No other details were immediately released.

