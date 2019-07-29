Man shot outside synagogue near North Miami Beach

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A Jewish Orthodox man was shot outside a synagogue Sunday evening near North Miami Beach.

The man was outside the Young Israel of Greater Miami on Northeast 171st Street in unincorporated Miami-Dade County. Witnesses told police officers the shooter was in a moving black car.

A volunteer of Hatzolah, a nonprofit emergency medical service organization that services Jewish communities around the world, was at the synagogue and was able to help the victim.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel found the man shot in the leg. Miami-Dade police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta said the victim was in stable condition.

The Yeshiva World reported the victim is Yosef Noach ben Leah Tzivyah, who was waiting for Mincha, the afternoon prayer service in Judaism. Zabaleta said the victim is 58 years old.

Detectives are investigating the shooting as a possible hate crime.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.