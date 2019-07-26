Man shot twice, taken to hospital in critical condition

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A man is in critical condition after a shooting Friday morning in northwest Miami-Dade County.
The shooting occurred shortly before 6 a.m. at Northwest 63rd Street and Northwest 18th Avenue near Miami's Liberty City neighborhood.
Miami-Dade police Detective Christopher Thomas said a man was shot twice in the torso.
The victim was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center, where he was listed in critical condition.
A motive for the shooting was not immediately known.
Police were searching for the shooter.
