Man shot twice, taken to hospital in critical condition

Miami-Dade police investigate a shooting at Northwest 63rd Street and Northwest 18th Avenue.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A man is in critical condition after a shooting Friday morning in northwest Miami-Dade County.

The shooting occurred shortly before 6 a.m. at Northwest 63rd Street and Northwest 18th Avenue near Miami's Liberty City neighborhood.

Miami-Dade police Detective Christopher Thomas said a man was shot twice in the torso.

The victim was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center, where he was listed in critical condition.

A motive for the shooting was not immediately known.

Police were searching for the shooter.



