Man shot while driving in Miami Gardens, police say

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - A man was shot Monday afternoon while driving in Miami Gardens, authorities confirmed.

According to police, the victim was heading south along the 17300 block of Northwest 27th Avenue when another vehicle pulled up to his car and someone inside fired multiple shots at him.

Sky 10 was above a home in the area outside of which the victim's car was parked around 4:30 p.m.

Miami Gardens police said the victim was treated at the scene before being airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

His identity has not been released.

Police said they believe the shooting was targeted.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.



