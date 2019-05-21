Man stabbed during dispute at Taco Bell

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A man was stabbed during a dispute inside a Taco Bell in northwest Miami-Dade County, police said.

The stabbing occurred Monday night at the Taco Bell on the corner of Northwest 187th Street and Northwest 67th Avenue.

Miami-Dade police said the stabbing stemmed from a dispute involving two others, who were taken into custody.

The victim was taken to Aventura Hospital. His condition wasn't immediately known.

Police didn't say what the argument was about.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.