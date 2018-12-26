Man stabbed in parking lot of American Ambulance South Florida

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A man was stabbed early Wednesday in the parking lot of a private ambulance transportation company in northwest Miami-Dade County.

Miami-Dade police were investigating the stabbing outside American Ambulance South Florida off Northwest 74th Avenue near Northwest 66th Street.

Police received a call about a disturbance outside the business about 2:45 a.m. When police arrived, they found a man suffering from a stab wound.

The victim was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in Miami. His condition was not immediately known.

Police have detained one person during the investigation.

A motive for the stabbing was not yet known.

