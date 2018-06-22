Police investigate fatal stabbing at northwest Miami-Dade apartment complex

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Police are investigating a fatal stabbing at a northwest Miami-Dade County apartment complex.

Miami-Dade police were at the scene of the Silverado Apartments on Northwest 17th Avenue early Friday.

More Crime Headlines

"My son say, 'Hey Daddy, there's a police car outside.' So we peep out the window. We saw the police," Wilfred Jean, who lives at the apartment complex, said. "We opened the door. They wouldn't let you out, because they have put the tape right to the door."

Although police have not confirmed any further information at this time, a witness told Local 10 News that a man stabbed another man in the neck on a second-floor breezeway.

"I seen the dude down there bleeding, so I went and called the police and told them, 'Look, somebody just got stabbed,'" a witness, who wanted to remain anonymous, said.

The witness said the stabbing happened after three men started arguing on the first floor of the apartment complex.

He said the argument continued upstairs, where it turned violent.

"When he slapped him, that's when Nino went over, like an overhand punch, and stabbed him on the chest. I mean, it wasn't no extra stabbing. He stabbed him one time in the neck," the witness said.

Local 10 was there as one man was being taken into custody.

The victim's body was also seen being removed from the breezeway.

"I feel sorry for the one that lost his life, because he had to lose his life. I feel like it could have been stopped," the witness said.

The stabbing happened at the same apartment complex where a man was found shot to death in February 2015.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.