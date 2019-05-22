Man surrenders in connection with hit-and-run crash in Medley, police say

Edward Vidal Paredes, 34, is accused of fleeing the scene of a crash involving serious injuries in Medley.

MEDLEY, Fla. - A man surrendered to authorities Wednesday afternoon following a hit-and-run crash in Medley, police confirmed.

According to Medley police, the incident was reported last Thursday in the 9800 block of Northwest 116th Way.

Police said officers arrived at the scene to find a man, later identified as Carlos Andres Gonzalez, lying in the street. He was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center, where one of his legs was amputated.

Carlos Andres Gonzalez (pictured here with his twin sons) was seriously injured May 16 in a hit-and-run crash in Medley, authorities said.

Detectives said it was later determined that Gonzalez had been driving his car south in the middle lane when his car broke down.

Police said Gonzalez turned his hazards lights on and waited for assistance.

He then saw a gray 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA coming toward him at a high rate of speed in the middle lane, authorities said.

Police said the victim saw the driver, later identified as Edward Vidal Paredes, 34, with his head down, as if he were texting.

Police said Paredes looked up as he was approaching the victim's car and steered his car into another lane, striking the victim's legs with his car's right front bumper.

Witnesses told police that Paredes walked up to Gonzalez after the crash, but then fled the scene without offering the victim any help.

Gonzalez's sister told Local 10 News that Gonzalez lives in Colombia and has twin sons. She said he is the sole provider for his family.

Although Paredes turned himself in Wednesday, police said they are still looking for the Mercedes involved in the crash.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Detective Leyva at 786-224-9517 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

