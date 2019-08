A man was wounded in a shooting on Northwest 50th Street.

The shooting occurred shortly before 5 a.m. along Northwest 50th Street.

Miami-Dade police Detective Argemis Colome said the victim was shot "in the lower extremities" and taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center.

No other information was immediately available.

