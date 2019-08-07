Man uses 'unknown tool' to steal truck from parking lot in Miami-Dade, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Detectives are searching for a man they believe stole a white Ford F-150 XLT from the parking lot of a Walmart Supercenter near Hialeah.

According to Detective Angel Rodriguez, the pickup truck with Florida tag DWDW84 vanished from the parking lot at 3200 NW 79 St. in Miami-Dade County's Gladeview commercial area.

Rodriguez said in a statement that the man detectives believe to be about 20 years old used "an unknown tool" to unlock the driver's side door" about 1:30 p.m. on July 13.

Rodriguez is asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County CrimeStoppers at 305-471-8477.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.