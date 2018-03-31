Man with untreated schizophrenia was attempting suicide by cop, mother says

MIAMI-DADE, Fla. - Jahmal Parker is the 29-year-old suspect who fled from the scene of a crash after good Samaritans rescued him and refused to cooperate with police officers. He was accused of grabbing an officer's Taser gun and pointing it at him.

His mother believes it's a case of attempted suicide by cop. She said the last thing he needs is to go to jail. He needs mental help, she said. She said he was diagnosed with schizophrenia and had been complaining about hearing voices .

"We have been trying to get help for Jahmal for a number of years, and we've been getting denied help," his mother

said.

Parker's behavior prompted police officers to shoot him and authorities in the area to shut down a busy stretch of U.S. 1 for hours Thursday afternoon, as many drivers in Miami-Dade County were headed to the Florida Keys.

When Parker's minivan crashed into murky water, people rushed to help him. He walked out unhurt, but ended up being rushed to the hospital anyway. His mother said she had been planing to go with him to the doctor after he had made an appointment to get a prescription for his medication.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement was investigating the actions of Miami-Dade police officers Richard Bellen and Richard Neubauer, who remained on administrative leave Friday night.



