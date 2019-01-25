Man, woman shot in West Perrine

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A shooting left two people wounded Thursday night in Miami-Dade County's West Perrine neighborhood, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel were called to a home near the intersection of Southwest 102nd Avenue and Southwest 177th Street and took the men to the Jackson South Medical Center.

This image from Google maps shows the West Perrine area where Miami-Dade Police Department officers reported two men were shot Thursday night.

Police said a man and a woman in their 20s were shot and taken to Jackson South Medical Center. Their conditions were not immediately known.

Witnesses told police officers the shooters were two males who fled in a black vehicle. Officers used crime scene tape to block the street as they continued their investigation Friday morning.

Detectives were asking anyone with information to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

