Man's expletive-laced tirade when beer stopped flowing turns into fight on flight

MIAMI-DADE, Fla. - An American Airlines flight attendant told FBI agents that he heard Jason Felix struggling inside the plane's lavatory during a flight from St. Croix to Miami. When Felix used a homophobic slur, he said he knew the drunken man was going to be trouble.

Later in the flight, Felix wanted more beer. He was shouting, and when an American Airlines' flight attendant didn't comply with his request, he was angry. Federal law prohibits serving alcohol to intoxicated passengers.

Bill Bolduc, a passenger, shared five videos of the nightmarish flight with Local 10 News on Friday.

"You need to please sit down, I’m not bringing you more beers," the flight attendant said. "Please sit down. We will be there in an hour. Why do you have this attitude? You had a couple of beers."

Felix was standing in the aisle, banging on the overhead compartment. A passenger hugged him and asked him to "chill." Another passenger said in a calm voice, "Relax."

"No, I'm not going to relax!" Felix said before launching more threats.

Felix's fit Wednesday during Flight 1293 was far from over.

"I know my rights ... That man is going to lose his job," Felix said during his expletive-laced tirade.

FBI Special Agent Gena C. Rezmer reported Felix told another passenger that he was going to kill him and spit blood on him, according to the complaint. Punches started flying between the two men. Other passengers jumped in to try to separate them.

When everyone was back in their seats, Felix continued to shout expletives. The flight attendants were not injured.

"We thank our crew for taking care of our customers, and are proud of the work they do every single day," a statement from American Airlines said.

Four Miami-Dade Police Department officers walked into the plane after it landed and escorted Felix into Miami International Airport, where FBI agents took custody of him.

Felix faces a federal charge of interference with flight crew members and attendants.

