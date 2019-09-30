Medley mayor meets with local NAACP president to discuss blackface photo

MEDLEY, Fla. - The NAACP met with the mayor of Medley on Monday.

The meeting came after a photo of the mayor posing with a man wearing blackface came to light.

Mayor Roberto Martell spoke to Local 10 News' Alex Finnie about the photo, which was taken at an event held by the Medley Police Department.

"In reality, I didn't know I was doing something wrong in the eyes of the people," Martell said. "We were trying to promote an Africa safari so, when I saw him dressed like that, I thought it was appropriate. I didn't see it because I didn't know the background."

The mayor said he was unaware, up until now, of the history surrounding blackface.

Mayor Martell held a closed door meeting with Miami-Dade NAACP President Ruban Roberts Monday.

According to the mayor, they discussed blackface, and how it's used to perpetuate racial stereotypes, depicting black people in a derogatory way.

They also began working on a plan which will include cultural sensitivity training for all staff at Medley City Hall and the police department, to prevent issues such as this one from happening in the future.

