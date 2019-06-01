Miami-Dade

Medley police officer injured in crash on Florida's Turnpike

Officer taken to Jackson South Medical Center

By Louis Aguirre - Anchor/Reporter, Andrea Torres - Digital Reporter/Producer, Janine Stanwood - Anchor/Reporter

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A Medley Police Department officer was injured in a crash Friday night on Florida's Turnpike in southwest Miami-Dade County.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers were investigating the crash in the northbound lanes near the cutoff at the Don Shula Expressway.

More Traffic Headlines

The officer's vehicle appeared to have crashed into a concrete barrier wall.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel took the officer to Jackson South Medical Center in Kendall.

Officer Deglys Chavarria, a spokesman for the Medley Police Department, said Chief Jeanette Said-Jinete was on her way to the hospital. 

"Our priority is the wellbeing of the officer," Chavarria said, adding that the officer's injuries are not life-threatening. 

The officer's name hasn't been released.

For more traffic updates, visit the Local10.com interactive traffic map or download the free app

 

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.