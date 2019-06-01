Medley police officer injured in crash on Florida's Turnpike

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A Medley Police Department officer was injured in a crash Friday night on Florida's Turnpike in southwest Miami-Dade County.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers were investigating the crash in the northbound lanes near the cutoff at the Don Shula Expressway.

The officer's vehicle appeared to have crashed into a concrete barrier wall.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel took the officer to Jackson South Medical Center in Kendall.

Officer Deglys Chavarria, a spokesman for the Medley Police Department, said Chief Jeanette Said-Jinete was on her way to the hospital.

"Our priority is the wellbeing of the officer," Chavarria said, adding that the officer's injuries are not life-threatening.

The officer's name hasn't been released.

