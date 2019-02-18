Melania Trump, Miami-Dade mayor visit Nicklaus Children's Hospital

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez joined First Lady Melania Trump on Monday at Nicklaus Children's Hospital for the naming of the Morton and Linda Bouchard Healing Garden and the Esrik Dream Foundation Cardiac Intensive Care Floor.

According to a White House press release, the healing garden is meant to be a place that offers comfort and reprieve for patients and their families.

The White House praised Nicklaus Children's Hospital as South Florida's "only licensed specialty hospital exclusively for children” and “home to the largest pediatric teaching program in the southeastern United States."

"It is because of the generous donations of people like Morton and Linda Bouchard, or Steve and Kiki Esrick of the Dream Foundation, that hospitals can offer more care and comfort to children who are already battling to get well," the first lady said in a statement. "Thank you to all the generous donors for supporting the hospital and thank you to Jack and Barbara Nicklaus for inviting me to be part of this special occasion. I hope the new garden brings renewed strength to each child that visits."

