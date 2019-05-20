Metal door collapses on African painted dog at Zoo Miami, killing it instantly

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A metal door collapsed on an African painted dog Monday morning at Zoo Miami, killing the animal instantly, Zoo Miami spokesman Ron Magill announced in a news release.

Magill said the incident occurred during a routine transfer of the pack, which included both parents and five juveniles.

He said a cable that supported a solid metal guillotine door separated and the door then fell on the animal, killing it instantly.

The juvenile that was killed was a female and one of five puppies that was born on Jan. 23. One male juvenile and three female juveniles remain in the pack.

"Holding areas for most of the carnivores, omnivores and primates at the zoo consist of a series of enclosures that are connected by a system of hallways," the news release stated. "Giving access through the hallways is done remotely by animal science personnel using pulleys and cables to lift and lower guillotine doors, allowing the staff to regulate access between the animals in the holding areas as well as access to and from the exhibit habitat."

Magill said an investigation into what caused the door to collapse is underway, which will include inspections of all similar equipment used throughout the zoo.

"It is important to note that this system of guillotine doors is only used to provided access within a secure area between the animals and their exhibit habitat and that no animal would have access to any public areas as a result of such a failure," the news release stated.

