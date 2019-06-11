Miami-Dade commissioner's nephew among teens injured in shooting

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - The nephew of Miami-Dade County Commissioner Esteban Bovo Jr. was among two teens injured Monday afternoon in a shooting on Bird Road, Local 10 News learned Tuesday.

Police said both teens survived the shooting, which occurred during an armed robbery in the parking lot of Frankie's Pizza at 9118 Bird Road.

According to authorities, the 18-year-old and 19-year-old victims were sitting in a tan-colored Lexus when two men in a black SUV pulled up to the victims' car and got out of their vehicle.

Police said one of the robbers pulled out a gun and both demanded the victims' property.

As the victims tried to drive away, the armed robber fired at the Lexus, striking both teens, authorities said.

"I went inside and told my husband, 'Hey, there's a weird car parked there,' because there's not supposed to be any cars here today. It's Monday. The pizzeria is closed," a witness, who did not want to be identified, said. "So by the time I went to turn around, I heard the two gunshots and I came running outside."

Miami-Dade police said the 19-year-old driver was grazed in the face by a projectile and the passenger was shot in the leg.

Police said the victims drove to Kendall Regional Medical Center, where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver was released from the hospital Monday, and the other teen is listed in stable condition.

Local 10 News has attempted to contact Bovo's office for comment and is awaiting a response.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.



Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.