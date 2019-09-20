Miami-Dade correctional officer arrested for sexual battery

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Miami-Dade Police Department officers arrested a Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation officer Friday after an investigation into a victim's allegations of sexual battery.

Prosecutors said the victim was on house arrest when Yulian Gonzalez, 36, her case manager, threatened to put her behind bars if she did not comply with his demands for sex.

The victim told detectives Gonzalez tampered with her ankle monitoring device and used his unmarked Miami-Dade County vehicle to take her to the Nexx Motel Miami at 7000 NW 27th Ave. in Gladeview.

"Having any law enforcement officer commit a crime, violating his oath to protect his community, is always a betrayal," State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said in a statement.

Detectives have surveillance video and text messages that corroborate the victim's allegations. Gonzalez has been working for the department for about 11 years.

MDCR Director Daniel Junior said in a statement that the agency's internal affairs bureau is cooperating with the Miami-Dade Police Department investigation.

"MDCR takes allegations of employee misconduct seriously and this arrest should send a strong message that employees involved in these types of crimes will not be tolerated and will be pursued to the fullest extent of the law," Junior said in a statement.

Gonzalez faces four counts of armed sexual battery and four counts of armed kidnapping.

