Miami-Dade County Public Schools rolls out new, nutritious school menu

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - School starts in Miami-Dade County in less than two weeks and on Friday, the media got a sneak peek at some of the new menu options students will be seeing this year.

"Breakfast ensures your kid is in school on time, ready to learn," Miami-Dade County Public Schools food and nutrition officer Penny Parham said.

The selection of food for public school students in Miami-Dade is getting more expansive and more nutritious.

"This year, we’re gonna be introducing a new plant-based vegan chili, cilantro and a chipotle brown rice," Parham said.

M-DCPS has always had vegetarian options, but now they've expanded their vegan options and have more locally-sourced fruits and vegetables.

But a full and healthy belly won’t mean emptying your pocketbook.

"This year, we're really emphasizing and letting parents know that breakfast is free for everyone at every school, every day," Parham said.

And just because your kids have healthy options, doesn't mean they'll always make healthy choices.

That's why Parham said you should talk to your kids about nutrition before they head back to school.

"Parents should always be modeling and talking about good choices," Parham said. "There's really nothing wrong with choosing a slice of pizza, but have a salad with it."

Parents can view each school's weekly menu on the M-DCPS app.





