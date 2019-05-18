Miami-Dade County Public Schools testing coach has vanished, police say

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - Detectives are asking the public for help finding a 41-year-old Miami-Dade County Public Schools employee who vanished Wednesday.

Kameela Russell, who has worked for the district since 2014, is a test chairperson at Miami Norland Senior High School. The school had a busy testing schedule this week. She also missed the school's football game Thursday.

Russell's relatives told police officers they last saw her on Wednesday driving away from the 800 block of Northwest 203 Street in Miami Gardens. She was in a 2014 black Audi A6.

"Miami Gardens Police are handling this as a missing persons investigation," said Daisy Gonzalez-Diego, a spokeswoman for the district. "We will assist them in whatever way we can."

Russell was wearing braided black hair with plum streaks. She is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 165 pounds. She was wearing gray leggings, a striped shirt and sneakers.

Her last video on Instagram was an April 29 message to her students about her desire to attend the Class of 2019 graduation May 29.

"Love you, mean it, bye" Russell said in the video.

Officers are asking anyone with information about Russell's whereabouts to call 305-474-6473.

