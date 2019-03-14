Miami-Dade County Youth Fair & Expo returns for 68th year

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - The Miami-Dade County Youth Fair & Exposition returns Thursday for its 68th year.

The fair, which is the largest in Florida, attracts nearly 600,000 guests each spring and will run for 21 days for the fifth year in a row.

There are plenty of activities for people of all ages to enjoy at the fair, including adrenaline-pumping rides, games, food, live outdoor concerts, shows, livestock/agricultural competitions and over 63,000 local artistic, academic and agricultural student exhibits.

The fair opens at 3 p.m. this Thursday and Friday and also on March 20 - March 22. It also opens at that time on April 3 - April 5.

Gates open at noon on all other operating days.

A regular admission price is $14 for ages 6 to 64. Unlimited ride passes are $28 Monday through Friday and $35 on Saturdays and Sundays.

Children 5 and under and seniors 65 and up receive free admission daily.

Admission is also free for active duty and retired military personnel on opening day and each Thursday.

Parking is free.

Click here for more information about the fair.



