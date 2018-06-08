Miami-Dade expressway tolls to be reduced, but not by much

MIAMI - It will be a little bit cheaper to drive on Miami-Dade expressways in a few weeks as tolls on major roads will be reduced.

And by "little bit," we mean that in the full sense (cents?) of those words.

The MDX Board of Directors approved a reduction of Sunpass and toll-by-plate rates starting on July 1.

Tolls will drop as much as 8 percent on some expressways and by an average of 6 percent on all of them. Those numbers may sound like large drops, but in the grand scheme of tolls, the most drivers will save on the road is four cents.

In other words, don't plan on an early retirement.

Here are the expressways where Sunpass and toll-by-plate rates will be reduced:

SR 836 - Dolphin Expressway (New toll - 66 cents, 4 cent reduction)

SR-112 - Airport Expressway (33 cents - 2 cent reduction)

SR-874 - Don Shula Expressway (47 cents - 3 cent reduction)

SR-878 - Snapper Creek Expressway (23 cents - 2 cent reduction)

SR-924 - Gratingy Expressway (47 cents - 3 cent reduction)

