Miami-Dade Fire Rescue truck overturns on Florida's Turnpike

3 people on board taken to hospital

By Peter Burke - Local10.com Managing Editor

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Three people were taken to a hospital after a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue truck overturned on Florida's Turnpike.

The crash occurred Thursday morning at the Quail Roost Drive exit.

Local 10 News reporter Parker Branton said three people on board were taken to Jackson South Medical Center.

According to the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Twitter account, the crew had stopped moments before the crash to assist a driver whose vehicle spun out in the rain.

The truck was facing north in the southbound lanes and had significant damage to its front.

