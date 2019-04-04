Miami-Dade Fire Rescue truck overturns on Florida's Turnpike

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Three people were taken to a hospital after a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue truck overturned on Florida's Turnpike.

The crash occurred Thursday morning at the Quail Roost Drive exit.

Local 10 News reporter Parker Branton said three people on board were taken to Jackson South Medical Center.

According to the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Twitter account, the crew had stopped moments before the crash to assist a driver whose vehicle spun out in the rain.

At 4:30 a.m., R34 was involved in a single vehicle collision on the SB lanes of the TPK & Quail Roost Dr. 3 crew members were taken to the hospital and are in stable condition. Moments before the crash, the crew had stopped to assist a driver who had spun out due to bad weather. pic.twitter.com/socdiJ1OwG — MDFR (@MiamiDadeFire) April 4, 2019

The truck was facing north in the southbound lanes and had significant damage to its front.

Miami Dade Fire Rescue truck flipped on turnpike at Quail Roost Drive. We are told 3 people on board were taken to Jackson South. Unclear what caused crash. @WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/z8h0CQYbvu — Parker Branton (@ParkerWPLG) April 4, 2019

