Swimming advisories issued for 4 Miami-Dade beaches, including South Beach

KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. - Miami-Dade County health officials issued swimming advisories Tuesday for four beaches after tests found the sites were contaminated by high levels of fecal bacteria.

The beaches are: Sunny Isles Beach, Haulover, South Beach and Bal Harbour Beach.

The department issues the advisories to prevent to people from getting infections. Children and adults with weakened immune systems are most vulnerable. The most common symptoms associated include vomiting, diarrhea, headache and fever. Ear, eye, nose and throat infections are also possible.

According to the Department of Health, the prevalence of the bacteria is an indicator of fecal pollution, which may come from stormwater runoff, wildlife, pets and human sewage.

Also Tuesday, officials lifted an earlier swimming advisory for Crandon Park North on Key Biscayne. The Florida Department of Health issued the advisory on Jan. 31. The same beach was closed and reopened multiple times last year over the same issue.

For more information about the advisories, visit the Florida Healthy Beaches Program site or call 850-245-4240.

