Miami-Dade police arrest man in fatal hit-and-run crash

MIAMI LAKES, Fla. - Miami-Dade police have arrested a Hialeah man accused of killing a woman in a hit-and-run crash in December.

Marcos Gonzalez-Balboa, 65, faces charges of vehicular homicide, failure to stop at the scene of crash, DUI manslaughter and failure to render aid and tampering with evidence.

Police said Gonzalez-Balboa driving his Mercedes-Benz C-class on Miami Lakes Drive at Fairway Drive around 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 7 when he struck and killed 26-year-old Tatum Holloway.

Holloway, of Traverse, Michigan, had just bought some food at nearby McDonald's and was walking across the crosswalk when she hit, police said. The crash threw Holloway into the air and she landed on the curb, police said.

Police said Gonzalez-Balboa left Holloway on the side of the road. A passerby found Holloway sometime later and called 911.

The Mercedes-Benz was found abandoned a day after the crash, but officers had not been able to identify the driver until now.

According to Holloway's Facebook account, she was from Pretoria, South Africa. She was working at Parkwest Gallery in Southfield, Michigan, and was in town for business.

Gonzalez-Balboa is currently being held at Miami-Dade County's Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on $150,000 bond.

