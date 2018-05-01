Miami-Dade police honor fallen officers at Opa-locka cemetery

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. - It was a somber Tuesday at Caballero Rivero Dade North, where Miami-Dade police officers came to pay their respects to their brothers and sisters in blue.

Tuesday begins a month-long remembrance of fallen officers.

Detective Freddie Simpo and his partner Mark Bullard placed thin blue line American flags Tuesday at the grave sites of four fellow officers, including one who was a good friend of Simpo's.

"It's heartbreaking," Simpo said. "Mr. Rueben Jones -- I knew him, and it's very different by personally knowing someone."

Jones was killed in 1998 after a vehicle made a sudden U-turn at a Miami Dolphins game, hitting Jones and knocking him off his police motorcycle.

Jones' death is a harrowing reminder of the dangers of law enforcement.

"It's a reality check for me," Simpo said. "Right now, today, I'm doing this, and at another time, it could be me in a different position."

Miami-Dade police say last year, 129 law enforcement officers were killed in the line of duty nationwide.

Every year, the agency takes part in Project Hero, which stands for "Honor Every Resting Officer."

"Dating back to 1895, we’ve been able to locate the vast majority of where the officers are buried throughout Miami-Dade County, and the United States and even Puerto Rico," Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez said.

Dozens of officers from different agencies visit some of those grave sites, paying tribute to those who dedicated their lives to keeping the community safe.

"To ensure their lives are never taken in vain and eternal life will exist for them," Perez said.

Miami-Dade police are holding a ceremony at Tropical Park at 7 p.m. Thursday to honor all fallen officers in the county -- local, state and federal.

