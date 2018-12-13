Miami-Dade police identify officer killed in ATV crash

DORAL, Fla. - The Miami-Dade Police Department has identified the officer who was killed in an ATV crash Wednesday.

"It is with a heavy heart that I can now confirm the tragic death of Miami-Dade Police Department Officer Jermaine Brown," Director Juan Perez said Thursday morning. "Assigned to our South District, Officer Brown was fatally injured while conducting an enforcement detail near a canal bank."

Brown, 46, was taken by ambulance to Jackson South Medical Center and later died of his injuries.

The 15-year veteran was on patrol along an embankment near a canal in southwest Miami-Dade County when Brown somehow lost control of the ATV and struck a tree. Police said the patrol was a result of "community concerns involving criminal activity" in the area.

"Officer Brown lost his life while protecting our community, as he responded to assist fellow officers," Perez said. "We ask that our Miami-Dade community keep his family in your thoughts and prayers as they navigate through this tragic and sudden loss."

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.