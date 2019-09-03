Miami-Dade police investigate deaths of 2 women found in vacant lot

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Miami-Dade police are investigating the deaths of two women whose bodies were found Monday morning in a vacant lot, Detective Alvaro Zabaleta said.

According to Zabaleta, the victims' bodies were discovered shortly before 2:30 a.m. at 7777 NW Eighth Court.

One woman was found with blunt trauma to her body, while the other woman's body was found nearby engulfed in flames.

Both women were pronounced dead at the scene.

Local 10 News reporter Madeleine Wright stopped by the scene of the crime Tuesday and was told by a nearby resident that a home once sat on the vacant lot, but it was knocked down and the lot has since become a homeless encampment.

According to Wright, the lot was littered with clothes, couches, toys and trash.

The resident said she has lived in the area for 20 years and nothing like this has happened before.

Zabaleta said police are still working to notify the victims' next of kin of their deaths, so their identities have not been publicly released.

