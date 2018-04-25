Miami-Dade police investigate disappearance of missing mother

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Miami-Dade police are investigating the disappearance of a 33-year-old woman who has not been heard from since November.

Police said Maribel Torres was last seen Nov. 30 in the 17300 block of Northwest 62nd Court.

Police said Torres has no mental or physical disabilities and has not been in contact with any friends or relatives.

"We believe she would never abandon her children. We are worried she has been hurt or is in danger," Torres' sister, Mabel Montesino, said.

Police said Torres' disappearance is "suspicious in nature."

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Miami-Dade Police Department's Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad at 305-715-3300 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

