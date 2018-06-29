1 detained after shooting threat made against Jackson Memorial Hospital

MIAMI - One person has been detained after someone phoned in a shooting threat to Jackson Memorial Hospital, authorities said Friday.

It's unclear whether the person police are questioning will face any charges.

Jackson Health System tweeted that that there was no active shooter at the hospital and police have since given the all clear.

Hospital operations are running normally.

Miami-Dade police said they worked with security to check every floor in every building of JMH as a precaution.

Authorities said there were no lockdowns in place at the hospital.

Several employees told Local 10 News reporter Andrew Perez that they hid under desks while police searched the hospital and were checking their cellphones for alerts.

Sources said the call came from inside JMH, but authorities have yet to confirm that.

Jackson Health System tweeted their thanks to the Miami-Dade Police Department for making sure that everyone was safe.

