Miami-Dade police officer accused of beating 14-year-old daughter at school

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A Miami-Dade police officer surrendered to authorities Monday, weeks after he allegedly beat his 14-year-old daughter at her school.

According to an arrest report, Officer Raymond Rosario was contacted by his daughter's teacher March 19, who told him that his daughter had been disrespectful to the teacher.

Police said Rosario went to the school and requested that his daughter be brought to the main office.

Authorities said Rosario then slapped his daughter in the face, grabbed her by the hair and struck her twice on the legs with a belt.

He then punched the girl in the face, the report stated.

The teen told officers that she did not suffer any visible injuries or bruises, authorities said.

According to the arrest report, Rosario's attorney agreed to surrender his client Monday.

Rosario was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on a child abuse charge.

He has since been released from jail.

The name of the school Rosario's daughter attends was redacted from the arrest report.

