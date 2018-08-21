Miami-Dade police officer charged with battery in kicking of handcuffed teen

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A Miami-Dade police officer faces charges months after he allegedly kicked a teenager who was lying on the ground with his hands handcuffed behind his back, the Miami Herald first reported Monday.

According to the Herald, Sgt. Gustavo De Los Rios, 38, was relieved of duty Friday night after being charged with misdemeanor battery for the Feb. 14 incident.

The Herald reported that multiple officers were involved in the teen’s arrest in northwest Miami-Dade and the kicking incident was allegedly captured on cellphone video by a witness.

The teen, who was wanted in connection with a burglary, was allegedly riding in a car with his mother behind the wheel when she was pulled over in the 18600 block of Northwest 57th Avenue, just north of Miami Lakes.

Authorities said the teen got into an altercation with officers and swung at one of them.

According to the Herald, officers tried to stun the teen with a Taser, but the electrifying prongs did not connect.

The teen, who wasn't seriously injured, was charged with battery on law enforcement officers and resisting with violence.

The Herald reported that the teen was "about 17" at the time of the incident. He was identified in reports only as "D.B."

De Los Rios has not been booked into jail at this time, but a notice to appear in court will be mailed to him.

Miami-Dade police Director Juan Perez released a statement Tuesday morning, condemning the officer's actions.

"The Miami-Dade Police Department became aware of a concerning video involving the actions of one of our own," the statement read. "An investigation was immediately initiated in collaboration with the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office. As a result, Sgt. Gustavo De Los Rios has been charged with misdemeanor battery. His actions are disappointing and do not reflect our agency's core values. I assure our community that all allegations of misconduct involving our personnel will be vigorously investigated. No one is above the law."

The incident allegedly happened just several months before a City of Miami police officer was accused of trying to kick a suspect who was also on the ground with his hands behind his back.

Miami police said the suspect, David Suazo, 31, crashed a stolen Jeep and fled from officers on foot on May 3.

When officers caught up to Suazo in the Culmer Place Apartments in Overtown, he was combative and an officer shot Suazo with a Taser, police said.

However, cellphone video showed an officer, later identified as Mario Figueroa, attempting to kick Suazo in the head as the man was face down on the ground and motionless.

Suazo was taken to a hospital after complaining of chest pains. At the hospital, Figueroa's body camera recorded Suazo saying, "Missed trying to kick. Learn how to aim, my boy."

"If I wanted to kick you, you know I would have kicked you, right," Figueroa responded.

Figueroa, a two-year veteran of the force, was fired a week later after the video was made public.

Figueroa was also charged with assault, a second-degree misdemeanor. His trial is set for October.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.