Miami-Dade police officer dies in ATV accident

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A Miami-Dade police officer was killed in an ATV accident Wednesday after losing control of his vehicle and hitting a tree.

The officer, who has not been named by officials, was transported via ambulance to Jackson South from the accident location at Southwest 211st Street and South Dixie Highway and later died of his injuries.

"We stand united with the family and the children of the officer," said a visibly upset Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez.

The officer was with at least two other officers on patrol along an embankment near the canal when he lost control and hit the tree.

Wearing a black mourning band across his badge, Perez spoke about the state of his department after losing one of their own.

"We're down on a knee right know, bended knee, but we'll stand up again for the officer and his family, and we'll continue to support them," said Perez.

Sky 10 was overhead and able to see the department vehicle lodged against a tree near a canal. Debris could be seen surrounding the accident scene.

