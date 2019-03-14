Miami-Dade police officer relieved of duty after arrest video surfaces

Cellphone video shows a woman being violently brought to the ground and then handcuffed by Miami-Dade police officers.

DORAL, Fla. - A Miami-Dade police officer has been relieved of duty after cellphone video of a woman being violently brought to the ground and handcuffed by officers surfaced on social media.

Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez addressed the video Wednesday night in a statement on Twitter.

"I find the actions depicted on the video deeply troubling and in no way reflective of our core values of integrity, respect, service and fairness," Perez said.

The video has been widely circulated on social media.

In the video, a woman can be heard arguing with officers, one of whom tells her that she needs to be "corrected."

"Why do I have to be corrected when my life was just threatened and my daughter's (inaudible)?" the woman says.

After the woman repeatedly tells the officers not to touch her, she is pulled to the ground by several officers. One of the officers appeared to put her in a headlock to get her to the ground.

"I wanted to call my kids," the woman tells officers. "My phone is dead."

The woman recording the video can be heard asking officers, "Why are you doing that?"

As the woman recording the video asks one of the officers for his name, he tells her, "Ma'am, I'm sorry. We're busy right now."

The handcuffed woman is then placed in the back of a police cruiser.

Perez said an immediate inquiry was initiated upon being made aware of the video. He said the officer was relieved of duty and of his role as a field-training officer.

"An investigation into the entire incident is currently ongoing and upon its conclusion, I will hold those that violated any of our policies and/or procedures accountable for their actions or lack thereof," Perez said.

It was not immediately known when or where the incident took place or why officers were there, but Twitter user "Brother Tyrone X," who first posted the video, wrote that the woman called police after a man threatened her life with a gun.

The Miami-Dade Police Department is expected to address the incident later in the day.

